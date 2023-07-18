NephroPlus offers medical upskilling courses through its Enpidia program to beat the dialysis technician shortage in India

NephroPlus, India’s largest dialysis network, and a trailblazer in revolutionising dialysis care in India, announced another milestone achievement by enrolling over 200 students under their flagship program Enpidia. Through the state-of-the-art academy of Enpidia, NephroPlus has moved the needle that is aimed at overcoming the shortage of skilled dialysis technicians in India to meet the growing patient needs

In collaboration with the Board of Nephrology Examiners Nursing and Technology (BONENT), a prominent U.S.-based certification agency, Enpidia offers certification along with Diploma in Dialysis. Enpidia is also inducted with the Government-owned, Bharat Sevak Samaj, where it offers dialysis courses. Over the years, Enpidia has triumphantly trained and placed more than 1000 students at NephroPlus centres across India and elsewhere. Within 3 months of classroom learning and an elongated period of experiential learning at various NephroPlus centres, students undergo a curriculum that emphasizes Complication Management as well as Personality Development among other specialties.

Sharing his experience with dialysis diagnosis and the vision for Enpidia, Mr. Kamal D Shah, Co-founder of NephroPlus said, “NephroPlus holds firm the values of excellent guest-care and standardizing dialysis treatment. Enpidia was established to breathe the said values to life by nurturing technicians and nurses of tomorrow who will help us ensure that every patient leaves dialysis centres with renewed hope and a smile on his face”

Every year, 2.2 lakh people are added to the patients of end-stage kidney diseases whereas the current data mentions only 2600+ nephrologists. This imbalance between the staff and the patients is a growing burden on the Indian dialysis-care industry. NephroPlus has made dialysis care efficient by manifold and set newer standards through Enpidia. International standardized curriculum, dialysis unit experience, BONENT certification, latest techniques, and earning while learning are just a few of the reasons why NephroPlus has been able to revolutionise dialysis care in recent times.

About NephroPlus: NephroPlus operates 305 dialysis centres in more than 182 cities across 28 states in India and is known for its quality dialysis and guest-centricity. The company was established 13 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats 18,000+ patients per month and has performed 60+ Lakh treatments to date. For further information: https://www.nephroplus.com/