Netflix’s newly launched series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites invites you to the World of Vampires

Imagine a secret underground world where the vamps come out to play! There’s blood, bite, drama, romance and everything in between. Netflix’s upcoming series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites welcomes you to “Neeche ” ki duniya, a whole new realm of experiences. And if you are one of those who think normal is a bit too mundane and would like to get a little adventurous, this is the duniya where you wanna be!

Wondering what it would look like to live with desi vampires? Here are 5 things that’ll help you ‘up your vampire game’!

THE UNDERGROUND MAZE

‘Neeche’ ki duniya is ruled by Ora, a vampire played by Anish Railkar and AD, a human played by Adil Hussain, is the gatekeeper . There are different levels that may get you lost at first. Don’t worry, it gets easier once you get the hang of it. The maze has a lot to offer. There’s a library, a blood barand pods to rest in. Did we say pods? Read on and you’ll get what we mean.

LIVE FOREVER YOUNG!!

Vampires don’t age. So if you were bitten while you were in your prime, you will never lose your youthful charm. To give you an example, there’sMeera (played by Tilottama Shome) from the 18th Century who has seen the courts of the Maharajas; David (played by Saswata Chatterjee) who met the historical bigwigs and was a consultant to them.. Sounds appealing. Doesn’t it? Well….we don’t know about you, but we’re feeling 22!

THIRSTY? GRAB A BLOODY DRINK

Neeche ki duniya caters to all vampire needs. Most importantly, their thirst for blood. Yes, you read that right (Kyunki ek chutki khoon ki keemat tum kya jaano duniya waalon!) They have a swanky bar that has all the varieties of blood. The types include healthy, alcoholic, full fat…you name it, the bloody bar has got it! Wondering which blood type is the bestseller? You’ll have to watch the show to find out! (Hint: It is related to our charming lead Roy, a human dentist played by Shantanu Maheshwari).

GIVE ME SOME SUNSHINE…NOT!

The vampires can only wish they got some sunshine. Why? Because their skin is photosensitive. Any exposure to sunlight or radiant energy can lead to skin burns and in extreme cases….their skin can catch fire. Their best advice for you? Stay away from dhoop. But if you’re still feeling adventurous, venture into ‘Upar’ ki duniya at nighttime. Just like our star baagheeni Rumi (played by Tanya Maniktala), a bloody beautiful rebel.

HIBERNATION GETS TOO REAL

Who hates that morning alarm clock? And love the afternoon nap?A lot of us. But so do the vampires! But instead of sleeping, they hibernate in their pods. For instance, Ora with the mystical aura hibernates for the majority of the show. Jealous much? We are too!



Veteran actor Saswata Chatterjee embraces immortality in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Imagine living in the 20th century and being a consultant and a confidant of the who’s who in that era!. Sounds unreal? Well, not when you’re a vampire that has lived for centuries! Netflix’s Tooth Pari: When Love Bites invites you to meet David, played by Saswata Chatterjee, a vampire with stories and experiences that span decades.

A fatherly figure to Rumi, the rebellious vampire, David is fiercely protective of her. David believes it is his responsibility to advise Rumi about life. Equipped with knowledge and experiences collected over a lifespan, he guides Rumi through the vampire world. But what happens when she becomes a potential prey for the Cutmundus, a group that hunts for vampires? To what ends will he go to keep Rumi safe?

Talking about his role and the show, Saswata said, “To be honest, he reminds you of your father who recollects stories with utmost fondness. In the show, he refers to some of the greatest minds , almost as if they were friends! To talk about these personalities with such ease was very fascinating for me. Just like David, each character has their own progressive arc which will definitely appeal to the viewers. I am sure they will adore David and root for all of us! In that sense, Netflix has really hit the bull’s eye with this show.”

Director Pratim D Gupta showcases an irresistible Kolkata in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’

Speaking about the depiction of his hometown, Kolkata, in the series, he says, “Shooting in Kolkata was a transformative experience – immersing ourselves in a city that is so steeped in literature, art, music, as well as philosophy. Kolkata isn’t simply the location where the story of Tooth Pari is set. It’s a character in its own right and it propels the story forward. It was important for us to authentically portray the nuances of the city’s culture in our scenes, to go as far as even have each character in the series embody its spirit.”

He also spoke about his debut project and showcasing the city he grew up in, “Tooth Pari is a story that is close to my heart, and I am truly excited to share it with the world. In exploring the uncharted territories of human-vampire relationships, the series goes beyond merely representing a love story; it, in fact, celebrates the beauty of acceptance and the power of love in a city that is full of heart and soul.”