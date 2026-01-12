Home

West Bengal

New twist in Kolkata rape and murder, doctors demand rape victims …; question why its done at RG Kar Hospital?

According to insiders within the Kolkata Police, the postmortem of the victim happened upon the insistence of junior medical practitioners, along with direct appeal from the victim’s father, to have it performed at her educational institution.

New twist in Kolkata rape and murder, doctors demand rape victim’s …; question why it’s done at RG Kar Hospital?

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: What Junior Doctors Have Questioned?

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: Document Signed By Victim’s Father

In the latest development in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, sources close to the state police have revealed that the 31-year-old victim’s autopsy was performed at RG Kar Hospital itself, following demands from junior doctors and the victim’s father. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case, and the investigation has pointed out potential discrepancies in the autopsy. Various sections of society have also raised questions about the postmortem procedure.Junior doctors expressed their worry over the choice to execute the autopsy at RG Kar Medical College, as opposed to another venue. Usually, a neutral location is preferred to ensure unbiased outcomes. Accusations are flying that the autopsy took place at the supposed victim’s own institution under the sway of Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh, possibly with an intention to cover up evidence. Reliable sources have shed light on a vital document obtained by the CBI, which contradicts earlier claims. The document unveiled that prior to conducting the postmortem, the victim’s father and junior doctors made five separate demand. These were formally presented in writing to the then-principal on August 9. A key element of these requests was that the postmortem should be conducted at the RG Kar Medical College with a judicial magistrate’s supervision. They also asked for the whole procedure to be filmed, a professional post-mortem team involving a minimum of two female doctors to be present, and a judicial panel to be set up. Moreover, the note wished to have four female trainees in post-graduation to attend the post-mortem.The document was signed by the deceased trainee doctor’s father and two doctors from the college. The documents then forwarded to the DCP North through the RG Kar Hospital police outpost. A senior official from Kolkata Police department recently disclosed that the autopsy was performed as a result of the demands from the dissenting doctors, with the whole process video-documented and supervised by a legal magistrate. He finds it quite surprising that some are now questioning the authenticity of the autopsy. Voicing his concern for the recent upheaval, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh implored the striking doctors to substantiate the document’s authenticity and shed some light on why rumors of oppression and deceit continue to ripple through the masses when it appears their demands have been aptly answered. “One of the documents has come into the light. The protesting junior doctors should speak out whether this is genuine document. If this is genuine then they should be answerable on why a narrative was trying to be made that there was hide and seek and attempt to suppress evidence during the postmortem?,” Ghosh said. Renowned protest leader, Dr. Aniket Mahato, when contacted by India Today for an in-depth comment chose to remain succinct, suggesting that a phone call couldn’t possibly do justice in explaining the scope of the issue.