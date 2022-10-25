Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeInternationalNew York City man dragged and killed after clothes catch in subway...
International

New York City man dragged and killed after clothes catch in subway train

admin
By admin
0
47



A 20-year-old man was killed on Monday after his clothes caught in a New York City subway car, which dragged him onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train, police said, the latest grim episode in the nation’s largest transit system.

The victim’s harrowing death comes just three days after David Martin, 32, was shoved in front of a train on Friday, seemingly at random, suffering a broken collar bone. A convicted felon identified as Lamale McRae, 41, was arrested on Monday in that attack.

Last week a 26-year-old man sustained injuries to his legs after he was pushed in front of a train, also apparently at random, allegedly by a homeless man who was later taken into custody.

The violence in New York City’s subways has left residents on edge amid a surge in crime.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat facing a tough re-election vote in three weeks, and Mayor Eric Adams over the weekend announced plans to increase the number of police officers patrolling the city’s subway system.

“We’re all fighting for our city but there’s more work to do. That’s why we’re investing in mental health services, more officers in the subways, and more affordable housing,” Adams, who has been sharply criticized over his response to the subway attacks, said on Twitter on Sunday.

In January, 40-year-old Michelle Go was killed after she was pushed in front of a train at the Times Square Station. Her murder was seen as part of a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans in New York and other major cities.

On April 12, a gunman set off smoke bombs and opened fire in a subway car, wounding more than 20 people. A suspect was taken into custody the following day.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has said it would install cameras in all New York City subway cars at a cost of some $3.5 million.



Source link

Previous articleKerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Seat Distribution List for Private Colleges Released At cee.kerala.gov.in
Next articleCheck Class 12th Chemistry Sample Question Paper, Marking Scheme Here
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677