New York prosecutor looking into Rep.-elect George Santos, citing ‘fabrications and inconsistencies’
George Santos, the congressman-elect from New York who’s admitted to “embellishing” his resume, is being investigated by a New York prosecutor.
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning. The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly said in a statement regarding her fellow Republican on Wednesday. “No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Santos was the subject of a bombshell investigation published by the New York Times earlier this month that found much of Santos’ background appeared manufactured, including claims that he had worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and had graduated from Baruch College.
The story also raised questions about how he was able to lend his campaign $700,000 after claiming on a campaign finance form in 2020 that he was making $55,000 per year.
The probe was first reported by Newsday.
Brendan Brosh, a spokesperson for Donnelly, said only, “We are looking into the matter.”
A rep for Santos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Dareh Gregorian is a politics reporter for NBC News.
