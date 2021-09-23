News – Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18 Bangla News18

#Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Washington. The Prime Minister will be seen talking to at least international organizations at the Global CEO meeting today. This is the first visit of the Prime Minister to the US after the Corona situation. It is believed that this visit could bring some financial solution for the country. According to PMO sources, the Prime Minister will attend a number of bilateral and multilateral meetings in the next two days. Talk to the commercial heads of many large companies.

According to the information received by News18, Narendra Modi is going to talk to five world-class entrepreneurs at 6.15 pm Indian time today. But not together, Narendra Modi will talk to these entrepreneurs separately. There is an allotted time of 15 minutes for each.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) September 22, 2021

The Prime Minister will have his first meeting with Qualcomm Group chief Cristiano R. Aman on Thursday. The next meeting is with Adobe Chairman Shantanur Narin. Mark Weedmar, CEO of Solar Company, will speak to the Prime Minister as the third candidate. The next meeting will be chaired by Vivek Lal, Chairman and CEO of General Atomics. The Prime Minister had his last meeting with Stephen A. Schwartzman, CEO of Blackstone.

The Prime Minister last visited the United States in 2019. She then met with about 42 U.S. entrepreneurs. The Prime Minister has since sought to further strengthen India-US trade ties.

Note that this is Narendra Modi’s seventh visit to the US after becoming the Prime Minister. Speaking of the visit, it is an attempt to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States and alliances with Japan and Australia. On the one hand, the Prime Minister will meet with US President Joe Biden. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to have a face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga.