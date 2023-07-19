Niharika by Indrashis Acharya will be at the screen from 21st July

Niharika is an upcoming Bengali movie scheduled to be released on 21 Jul, 2023. The movie is directed by Indrasis Acharya and will feature Anuradha Mukherjee, Anindya Sengupta, Silajit Majumder and Mallika Mazumder as lead characters.

"The intention is to make this story of women empowerment under an atmospheric environment, expressing pain of gender identity crisis and not being accepted as per their own choice.

It’s a story of believing in love without any inhibitions and boundaries of a modern woman with the help of natural beauty around her and the house she lives in. We intend to showcase a different character of love that becomes stoic in terms of living a new life with the house and the place that’s so completely different from modern world is the main focal point of the film with very pertinent questions on womanhood and their crisis of identity in present human context,” shared the director.