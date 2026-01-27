Home

Nipah Virus OUTBREAK: Covid-style health checkups at airports across Asia – what are the symptoms?

Major airports in Asian countries have started health surveillance after confirmed cases of the Nipah virus were reported in India.

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Nearly 100 People Have Been Quarantined

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Thailand Intensifies Screening

Airports across Asia are on high alert and have been instructed to reintroduce Covid-style health checks following the outbreak of the Nipah virus in India. Asian countries like Thailand, Nepal, and Taiwan have intensified screening and testing of flyers after West Bengal confirmed five Nipah cases. Nipah is a contagious virus and can spread from animals such as bats and pigs. However, in some cases, the virus spreads through close contact between people.Nearly 100 people have been quarantined after the virus was detected at a hospital in West Bengal. A doctor, a nurse and a staff member tested positive when the screening was done at the hospital, following two earlier cases among healthcare workers from the same district.In Thailand, health authorities have intensified screenings at major airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, and Phuket. Passengers arriving from West Bengal are being checked for fever and other symptoms. Health advisory cards have also been given.