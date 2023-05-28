Nissan introduces the Magnite GEZA Special Edition at INR 7.39 Lakhs

Nissan Motor India introduced its Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition at a starting price of INR 7,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite GEZA offers a compelling combination of an advanced infotainment system, power packed performance, advanced features and safety enhancements that will redefine journeys for the discerning Indian customer. The Magnite Geza Special Edition is inspired by Japanese theatre and its expressive musical themes.

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition sensory experience is brought alive through a bouquet of feature enhancements that include:

High-Resolution 22.86cm (9 inch) Touchscreen

Android CarPlay with Wireless Connectivity

Premium JBL Speakers

Ambient Lighting with App-Based Controls

Rear Camera with Trajectory Guidelines

Premium Beige Colour Seat Upholstery (Optional)

Shark Fin Antenna

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India commented on the pricing announcement, saying, “The Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition delivers exceptional value enhancing lifestyle with premium audio and infotainment experience on a very competitive price in the SUV segment, making Magnite the most compelling product proposition on the strength of safety and performance features.”

The Magnite GEZA Special Edition can be booked at all Nissan showrooms for INR 11,000. It is available in a range of monotone colors, providing customers with a wide array of choices to suit their preferences. The Magnite GEZA Special Edition thus enhances the bestselling B-SUV, offering a compelling value proposition to customers.

Nissan operates on a PHYGITAL distribution approach to meet the evolving needs of customers, by providing a hassle-free one-stop solution. The approach offers a seamless and convenient experience with an integrated offline-online payment option, which can be accessed at the customer’s preferred showroom.

The Nissan Magnite comes with the best, lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 35 paise/km (for 50,000 km). Peace of mind comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000km) which can be extended for up to five years (or one lakh km) at a nominal cost. Nissan customers may also book services and check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect, bringing utmost transparency to the process.

The Nissan Magnite has achieved a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP offering the best safety standards within its segment. Nissan has recently enhanced the Magnite by introducing additional safety features across all variants, in addition to transitioning to BS6 Phase 2, increasing its value. These safety features include:

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Since its launch in December 2020, the Magnite has become the preferred choice of vehicle in India’s B-SUV segment. Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, it embodies Nissan Motor India’s philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World.’ The Magnite has received several prestigious accolades since its launch, including the recently awarded ‘2023 ICONIC Brand of the Year’ at the Dainik Jagran INext ICONIC Awards; ‘Compact SUV of the Year 2021’ by Top Gear; ‘Game Changer’ award by Motor Octane; and ‘Value for Money’ by Autocar India, amongst others.