Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai – News18 Bangla

Birmingham: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai ended her marriage It is not possible to get married in one’s own country So Malala married Pakistan Cricket Board chief Asar Malik in Birmingham The marriage was consummated through a small domestic ceremony Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage on Twitter He also shared several pictures

Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead. : @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP – Malala (Malala) November 9, 2021

