November 10, 2021

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin


Birmingham: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai ended her marriage It is not possible to get married in one’s own country So Malala married Pakistan Cricket Board chief Asar Malik in Birmingham The marriage was consummated through a small domestic ceremony Malala Yousafzai announced her marriage on Twitter He also shared several pictures

Details coming …

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar

First published:





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Money: Why is extra money deducted from the account when sending money abroad? Learn

3 hours ago admin

Red tomatoes are made on the soil of Mars, the new ketchup of Heinz company

19 hours ago admin

Luana Kazaki: Husband’s belt around his neck! Wife licking shoes like a dog in a restaurant! The world is surprised to see the action! Viral video

2 days ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

West Bengal Weather Update: Depression is gradually intensifying in Bay of Bengal

28 mins ago admin

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Will not be forced like Singur in Deucha Pachami, Mamata announces in assembly – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Money: Why is extra money deducted from the account when sending money abroad? Learn

3 hours ago admin

West Bengal weather update: Villain depression, less amazement! Rain is expected again this weekend

3 hours ago admin