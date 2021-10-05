Noble Prize 2021 in Medicine: Why Tea-Coffee is Hot, Why Ice is Cold, Why Noble Treatment in Mystery of Feelings

Two American scientists, David Julius and Ardem Pataputian, have won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their work on how to get a message from the skin to the brain, whether it is pain or a feeling of cold or heat. David Julius is a professor at the University of California and on the other hand a cell biologist at the Script Research Institute in California.

Announcing the winners of the two awards on Monday, the Nobel Committee’s judges said the study of the two personalities was a historic discovery. Whether it’s hot or cold, they make it clear how each sensation travels from the skin to the brain. Communication between the external and internal organs of our body takes place in the blink of an eye. We do not have to work very hard for this. Until now, we did not know exactly what steps a nerve could take to complete this process.

On behalf of the judiciary, the French philosopher Renেনে Descartes asked, “How do we determine whether an object is hot or cold?” The answer to how the nerves work is found in handsome thinking.

But the matter was not entirely clear. Scientists were trying to understand how a feeling turned into a biological signal. Julius and Ardem have found the source of this movement.

Experts believe that a nerve is helping to determine whether a cup of tea or coffee is hot or cold. This discovery in the treatment of neuroscience like scientists will open a new horizon.