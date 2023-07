Oakridgers’ Journey of Discovery in the Swiss Alps: Global Expedition

Students at Oakridge International School Bachupally recently went on an exciting journey to explore the Swiss Alps, led by Nord Anglia Education experts. The expedition aimed to inspire personal growth, build resilience, and encourage global citizenship through challenging activities.

Oakridge Students Embark on an Unforgettable Swiss Expedition

Oakridge students and the expedition team met at Geneva International Airport before heading to Les Plans Sur Bex. They bonded and prepared for the adventure ahead, participating in various activities that challenged them and broadened their horizons.

The expedition included an exciting 4-day trek around Tour de Grand Muveran. They were in awe of the stunning alpine panorama, guided by experienced mentors through challenging terrains until they reached Gite de lalpage de Dorbon.

Beyond physical endurance, the expedition encompassed cultural exploration, allowing the students to gain valuable insights into the rich Swiss heritage. Students had the opportunity to explore the charming town of Gruyres, which is known for its delectable Swiss chocolate and the renowned Gruyre cheese. The students fully engaged themselves in the art of cheese-making and and marvelled at the captivating Chteau de Gruyres, a testament to the regions fascinating history.

“The expedition was a transformative and invaluable experience for our students. They had the opportunity to challenge themselves physically and mentally, discovering newfound strengths and skills. They have become more resilient and globally aware through cultural immersion and navigating daily challenges,” expressed Manas, PE Coordinator at Oakridge International School Bachupally.

Principal Baljeet Oberoi praised the students for their outstanding accomplishments, expressing admiration, “We are immensely proud of our students for undertaking this life-changing expedition. Their dedication, perseverance, and willingness to step out of their comfort zones have resulted in an experience that will forever inspire and shape their lives. We thank our parents for believing in us and sending their kids to the expedition. We also sincerely thank the Nord Anglia team and the entire Oakridge community for making this journey a resounding success.“

To know more about, visit www.oakridge.in/bachupally.

About Oakridge International School, Bachupally

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, is part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school organization. Oakridge students are connected to a community of 76 international schools spread across 31 countries, with access to rich resources, support, and global opportunities that enhance the schools’ already excellent teaching and learning experience. Oakridge Bachupally School was recently ranked in the Top 3 International Schools in Hyderabad and No.1 in Northwest Zone in Times School Rankings 2021. The school also ranked among the Top 3 International Day Schools in Hyderabad and Telangana by Education World India School Rankings 21-22.