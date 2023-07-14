Odysse Collaborates with Flipkart thus entering the E-commerce world

Odysse Electric Vehicles, India’s fastest-growing premium electric vehicle manufacturer, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce marketplace.

This collaboration aims to provide customers across the country with a seamless and hassle-free experience to pre-book and purchase Odysse’s range of innovative and cutting-edge electric bikes and scooters bundled with amazing launch offers. The entire range of Odysse products which includes popular models such as India’s first motorbike with 7” Android display – Vader, sporty e-bike – Evoqis, High speed electric scooters like Hawk Plus, and low speed scooters like Racer Lite V2, and E2Go Lite and its variants. With this partnership, the company aims to revolutionize the way customers access and embrace innovative electric mobility solutions across India.