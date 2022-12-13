Officer is fatally shot outside the suburban Atlanta correctional facility where he worked

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot an officer outside the suburban Atlanta correctional facility where he worked early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police received a call shortly after 6:20 a.m. about a shooting at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex. Officers found the senior corrections officer dead in the parking lot, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The victim, Scott Riner, 59, had worked for the corrections department for over 10 years, police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle said.

A description of the suspect and a motive were not immediately available.

Officers are currently on scene investigating the incident.

The correctional complex is an 800-bed facility located in Lawrenceville, about 40 minutes from Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.