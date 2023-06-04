On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in partnership with various cycle groups in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive to celebrate the theme of World Environment Day i.e BeatPlasticPollution thereby creating awareness amongst people about curbing plastic pollution and proper management of plastic waste.

Cyclists from various prominent cycle groups like Cycle-ops, Kolkata Cycle Samaj, Pansila Ghosh Para Reformation Society came forward and volunteered for the cause of Clean Bengal. SwitchON has also approached the Development Authorities of the city to collaborate as a knowledge & technical partner on a pro bono basis to promote clean and green transportation.

A report was also released by SwitchON Foundation on cycling perception study that was undertaken by visitors of Kolkata Book Fair 2023. The study was carried out through a survey of 4882 visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation said, “Cycling is a simple, affordable and environment friendly commute that can be adopted by each and every citizen. On this day, let’s join hands to pedal for a future that is free of pollution and congestion.” He further added, “Our survey at the Kolkata book fair shows there is an overwhelming support for cycling across Kolkata. On World Bicycle Day, we celebrate bicycles to come back as a reliable, safe and clean mode of transport.”

SwitchON Foundation also collaborated with the New Town Kolkata Development Authority and took part in a panel discussion on Ride to work Campaign to support awareness on using bicycles among the cyclists and others in Newtown Kolkata. The Campaigns primarily will look into further developing the culture of cycling in Newtown.

As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), West Bengal has achieved a rare feat as 78.9% of its households have bicycles, the highest in the country. The bicycle is also the preferred mode of transportation for many in areas where there is a gap in public transport. On World Bicycle Day, cycle groups pedaled their cycle with great enthusiasm and created awareness amongst people by shouting slogans and raising posters on the importance of cycling and not to use single-use plastics. The cyclists pedaled and picked up plastic wastes lying in the roadside area and depositing it in the garbage bins.