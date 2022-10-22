On this Diwali – ​Go on a binge-eating spree at Aminia

The iconic Mughlai diner has been gratifying the taste buds of the gourmands for 90 years now. The biryani behemoth has multiple outlets all over the city and has been known for its iconic selection of Awadhi cuisines,savoury kebabs, and the choice of desserts. Light up your taste buds this Diwali with Aminia’s quintessential classics like Mutton/ Chicken Special Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Mutton/ Chicken Rezala, and Chicken Chap, to name but a few. Don’t forget to get your hands on their classic melt-in-the-mouth dessert Firni to take the celebrations a notch further.

What: Diwali dining guide

Where: New Market, Rajarhat, Jessore Road, Shyam Bazar, Golpark, Behala, Barrackpore, Serampore and

Sodepur.

Price: Rs. 700/- for two people (approx)

Timing: 11:30 am – 10:45 pm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aminiarestaurant

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aminiarestaurant/