One person injured in shooting at Dallas hospital, suspect in custody

A suspected gunman is in custody following a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center that injured at least one person.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m local time. Dallas police told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that preliminary information indicates that one person was shot at the hospital on Beckley Avenue.

It’s not clear what condition the shooting victim is in.

A suspect was taken into custody but further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.