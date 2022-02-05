Online Mobile Lotteries Gathering Pace

Internet-based lotto draws will almost double their market share in the next 5 years, an industry report shows. Indian companies among leading global actors as desi users grow familiar with the online version of their favorite real-money game.

Indian Lottery Companies among Online Leaders

The 2021 annual report on online and mobile lotteries confirmed the growth trend in the industry – despite and because of Covid and other global concerns. Published by the American consultancy Global Industry Analysts, the market analysis reveals that physical distancing and mass adoption of mobile services will see online lotteries shoot up from $3.1 billion to a $5.8 billion market, almost double by 2027.

More importantly, companies serving the desi market have been highlighted among the more relevant and reputable in the industry, particularly Online Lotteries India. Known for genuine information and trusted consumer support, this Indian online lottery site highlights the status of the Union market among global leaders.

Recession fears and other economic factors will have little effect on the industry’s growth, it seems, as India’s smartphone and internet boom has setup a fertile market for years to come. Worldwide, the average growth rate is projected to stand at 9.5% in the next five years, with China the only major market to expand faster, at 12.6%.

A Digital Future for a Desi Gaming Tradition

Government-run lotteries have been a staple product on the Indian market for decades, an expert analysis reminds us. Annually, they have brought as much as Rs 50,000 crore into public coffers, not considering taxes on winnings and other intermediary revenues. Lotteries are the nation’s favorite real-money game in most states, with preferences as high as 67.8% in traditional markets such as Goa.

At their peak, legal state lotteries employed upwards of 10 lakh Indians in retail and support roles. A number of State welfare and social programs were also finances with lottery revenues, making them a cornerstone of public finances for the smaller territories.

However, online competition and high GST levies hit the sector hard a few years back. Given their economic and social potential, desi lotteries needed to evolve and push back against black markets and offshore challenges.

Considering India’s mobile-first mindset, some reputable offshore operators are likely to keep their market share. Even so, media reports forecast the development potential of official government lotteries as double their current size, should they make a definitive transition to digital platforms.

With over 150 million real-money online gamers (according to EY-India estimates), the Union market has the potential of distributing over 15 billion lottery tickets online. This would mean an average of Rs 75,000 in public revenues each year, or over $10 billion in current prices.

The management, distribution and transparency potential of online lotteries is beyond doubt. Consumer preferences have also been pointing in that direction for a few years now. With India’s tech-savvy generation shaping market demand, most industry analysts expect State governments to take decisive steps to a more visible online presence of their official lottery draws.