ORCHIDS The International School hosts DIY exhibition to upskill entrepreneurial & public speaking skills

First DIY exhibition hosted by ORCHIDS The International School, Newtown by grades 6 & 7 students. They displayed different DIY items they had learned to make in class for a year. The products ranged from Handmade soaps, handmade bookmarks, desk waste bins, and handmade lotions. All items were put on sale and students sold their products to higher grade students and the school staff.

Along with the DIY exhibition, the students also enhanced their Public speaking and FLP (financial literacy) skills which are part of the curriculum. They were confidently responding to the bargaining and discounts that the buyers had. They also observed what makes a product’s price different from one another, and at the same time, they also calculated the profit and loss margin of their sales. They were also pitching their products to the customers, which showed their expertise in public speaking.

Dr Paramita Mishra, VP of Academics, ORCHIDS The International School, Kolkata, said, “It was a delight to watch our students hosting a DIY exhibition and bargaining with the products. Honestly speaking, I was also one of the buyers, and I felt so proud when my students explained the product and price so confidently. I think this kind of activity will boost the public speaking abilities and entrepreneurial spirit among the students.”

About ORCHIDS The International School

ORCHIDS The International School is one of the leading international K12 school chains in India and started its journey in 2002 with its first branch in Hyderabad. In less than two decades, it has grown into 90 branches spread over 25 major cities- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Nasik, Indore, Jaipur, and Aurangabad. Modern physical infrastructure, personalized attention, and a carefully curated curriculum provide uniformity in all OIS schools. OIS follows the CBSE and ICSE curriculum infused with international teaching methodologies to provide a strong emphasis on personality development along with academic excellence. Currently, it has over 75000+ students and 7000+ teaching and non-teaching staff.

Orchids’ core anthem is “Shaping minds, Touching lives.”