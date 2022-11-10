Orchids The International School to organize Fun Fair – Relive your childhood

MSME DFO, Kolkata organized an awareness programme in association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in the esteemed presence of Shri D Mitra, Joint Director & HoO, MSME-DFO. The primary objective of the session was to create awareness amongst MSMEs about Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices and motivate & incentivize them for ZED Certification while also encouraging them to become MSME Champions. The event also witnessed the presence of Shri Debanu Das Mahapatra and Shri Gautam Chakraborty, ZED experts.

Shri. D MITRA, Joint Director & HoO, MSME-DFO, said “Post-Covid, people are fighting their own ways to be the owners at the right place, because of which a rigid support from the Government is very essential. Therefore, moving ahead of the old practices, people should learn the unlearn, as the entire ecosystem of management techniques have changed. We should, thus, introduce ourselves to the latest technology and strongly fight against the national and international challenges. ZED is making standardization of work culture possible by helping enterprises manufacture products and services in a way that results in zero defect and zero effect. This goes with complete customer satisfaction and also contributes to the environment. It improves the quality of doing business and making space in the global market.”

Sudipta Saha, Joint Director, MSME Kolkata, said, “The Government of India has introduced a special programme where no manufactured product has a flaw and has a negative effect on the maker. Today, clean energy utilisation, pollution control measures, and a focus on appropriate technology are required for sustainable growth. ZED certification satisfies these requirements. We have begun a district-by-district awareness initiative and are working on state-level awareness. Many states, including Punjab and Rajasthan, currently get subsidies of up to 80%. We anticipate businesses to step forward and sign up for ZED certification.”

Debanu Das Mahapatra, ZED expert, said, “While the consultancy and audit programmes for the 2022 ZED scheme have been amended, 30 units have already expressed interest in participating. ZED is not merely a certificate but a discipline from an individual’s point of view to develop and improve in their enterprises. The Government is attempting to overcome these obstacles as large businesses experience layoffs. Here, ZED is essential in offering local for local, which increases the Government’s purchasing power. We currently only have a 40% buy, but if it increases to at least 75%, India will advance. The accreditation comes in three different grades: bronze, silver, and gold. The certification procedure begins with registration, which is followed by verification, documentation, and online and physical verification, respectively, for Silver and Gold certificates.

Shri Gautam Chakraborty, ZED Expert, said, “The ZED programs for 2016 and 2022 differ significantly. We need to have everything documented whenever an entrepreneur wants to enroll with ZED. In order to effectively lead, you must first conduct a tabletop assessment in which you must define the role and consult with the stakeholders over the ZED policy. Different business divisions should adhere to the recording of all internal procedures, including training techniques and the reduction and segregation of waste. Moreover, they should also watch out for the safety of the co-workers.”