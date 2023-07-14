Over 1,000 patients successfully treated at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, IBA partners exclusively for Proton Beam Therapy Training

Since its inception in 2019, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), the first Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & the Middle East, has marked a definitive step ahead by making the world’s most advanced radiation therapy more accessible to cancer patients from across the globe. APCC has shown remarkable expertise in Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) and has showcased excellent clinical outcomes. Over 1,000 patients have been treated with proton beam therapy at APCC.

In line with our vision to drive positive change across the world, we announce an exclusive partnership with Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA), a leading manufacturer of innovative advanced Proton Therapy System. This collaboration, which will be effective from July 15, 2023, marks a significant milestone in the field of oncology as it brings together two prominent names to provide specialized Proton Beam Therapy training to oncologists from across the globe.

Proton Beam Therapy has emerged as a highly effective and precise radiation treatment for various types of cancers. By utilizing protons, this innovative therapy allows for targeted tumor treatment while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. The Apollo Proton Cancer Centre with its highly trained and experienced professionals has been at the forefront of harnessing this cutting-edge technology to deliver better outcomes and improved quality of life for cancer patients.

This unique collaboration between APCC and IBA aims to extend expertise in proton therapy through an advanced training and education program for the benefit of cancer patients and facilitate the development of cancer care.

The centre will host training programs designed to enhance the expertise of oncologists from diverse backgrounds. By sharing their in-depth knowledge and experiences, the aim is to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange to drive further innovation in cancer treatment across the globe.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr Claude Dupont, Sales Director at IBA, said, “Since the opening of the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre more than four years ago, Apollo Hospitals has shown its expertise in successfully treating a large variety of cancer cases. IBA is delighted to sign the final Collaboration Agreement in which Apollo Hospitals commits to sharing its expertise in providing high-quality training and education to Proton Therapy users in Asia and other regions of the globe.”

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited said, “We are pleased to announce our exclusive partnership with IBA for Proton Beam Therapy training at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class cancer care and foster global advancements in the field of oncology. By joining forces with IBA, a leader in proton therapy solutions, we aim to not only train oncologists from across the world but also contribute to the wider adoption of Proton Beam Therapy as a highly effective treatment option. We believe that this partnership will help shape the future of cancer care and enable us to make a positive impact on the lives of patients worldwide.”

Mr Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology & International, Apollo Hospital Enterprises Limited, stated, “Proton Beam Therapy one of the most advanced cancer treatments was introduced to India and South Asia by Apollo. With over 1000 patients that have benefitted from the treatment, we are now set to train clinicians, physicists and technologists from across the world, this will ensure that access to proton beam therapy improves and we continue to spearhead the heal in India and heal by India.”

To meet the growing demand for Proton Beam Therapy training, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre has outlined its future expansion plans for the benefit of oncologists from Asia and other parts of the world.

About Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, the most advanced Cancer Centre and the first Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & the Middle East and it is India’s first JCI accredited Cancer hospital. At the bedrock of APCC’s approach to treating cancer is its robust multi-disciplinary platform; highly skilled professionals who come together to form a cancer management team (CMT). Each CMT is focused on delivering the best possible outcomes for its patients. An added feather in the cap is the recent launch of India’s first & only site-specific Robotic Oncology Program.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,600 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).