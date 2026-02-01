Home

Over 80 Pakistani security personnel killed, 18 captured as Baloch rebels launch massive attack

Baloch rebels carried out planned attacks across Pakistan’s Balochistan region, killing more than 80 security personnel. Reports also say that 18 people were taken hostage. The attacks led to military action and raised new worries about safety and stability in the region.



BLA claims at least 84 security forces killed

Videos show suspected militants roaming markets and security check posts in some towns

Baloch Rebel Group Balochistan Liberation Army seen taking control of the market in Quetta. Pakistan Army soldiers helpless under Asim Munir. pic.twitter.com/34K0jISb0X — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 31, 2026

Pakistan military claims to have killed over 90 Baloch rebels

On January 31, 2026, armed militants belonging to the Baloch separatist rebel group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) killed at least 84 Pakistani military, police, and paramilitary forces across Balochistan in coordinated attacks. The rebels said they also abducted 18 troops during the assaults.In a statement released Tuesday, the BLA claimed responsibility for what it called “Operation Herof Phase II”, saying members of their armed wing attacked scores of military bases, police stations, and government offices in multiple districts across Balochistan. Large cities that were targeted include Quetta, Gwadar, Turbat, Kalat, and Panjgur. Baloch rebels claim attacks on military bases and police stations across Balochistan “The six-hour-long attack was simultaneously conducted across Balochistan,” the BLA added. They claimed their forces had set off explosives at checkpoints, engaged in gun battles with security forces, and restricted their movements in several towns.Video purportedly shows members of Baloch Liberation Army patrolling streets.Hours after separatist militants across Balochistan ambushed security forces, killing at least 84 personnel and wounding dozens more, the BLA said it had seized weapons and ammo from security forces and continued to “restrict their movements” in Turbat district and adjoining areas.BLA released videos allegedly showing their fighters restricting movement of troopsIn separate statements, the military said at least 92 militants were killed during violent exchanges overnight. It has yet to confirm the deaths of security forces.Tuesday’s attacks are some of the deadliest against security forces in years and comes as Pakistan struggles to contain a growing insurgency in the restive province. In recent years, Baloch rebels have hijacked fuel tankers, assassinated political leaders, and attacked security forces with gun battles and bombs. Tensions have only continued to escalate in recent weeks. Earlier this month, gunmen shot and killed retired General Asif Gafoor, who once served as the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan’s military public relations arm. The attack was claimed by the BLA.