Padma Hilsa will be available in Kolkata from tomorrow Hilsa is also good in hand, it is also good in leaves! Padma’s delicious hilsa is now in Kolkata to fill the leaves of Bengalis …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Great good news came from the other side of Bengal through Durgapuja. Neighboring Bangladesh took a big decision this time to reach Hilsa to the Bengalis of Epar. Before Pujo, Dhaka is going to export Hilsa From Bangladesh to Kolkata. The Hasina administration is sending more than two thousand metric tons of Hilsa through the border step by step. Fresh hilsa of Padma is going to enter the market from tomorrow i.e. Tuesday.

Read more: Leaving the Ganges, Hilsa is only Padmamukhi! Going back to Bengal from the estuary, do you know the real reason?

According to sources, Hilsa From Bangladesh will enter different parts of Bengal through different borders from Tuesday. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has decided to send hilsa in compliance with the demands of the people of Bengal. Such is the news from the foreign ministry sources of the country. Ambangali is naturally overwhelmed by this news.

In the last few years, Bengali food lovers have not tasted Padma Hilsa like that. However, this year that regret is going to be met. The decision of Sheikh Hasina administration is to send 2060 metric tons of Hilsa (Hilsa From Bangladesh) to Bengal before Durga Puja 2021. It is expected to reach the state by October 10. According to traders, Hilsa will soon be sold in the market after entering Bangladesh through Petrapole-Benapole and other borders.

Read more: There are delicious fish in this Bengal to lose the taste of hilsa, do you know where to find it?

Earlier, Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina gave a gift of broken mangoes. Upon receiving it, Aplut wrote a letter to Chief Minister Hasina in Bengali thanking her. The people of the state, who were happy to get the taste of broken mango, also thanked Sheikh Hasina and expressed their desire to send hilsa.

The head of the friendly state kept that whim. And the indescribable gift, Padma Hilsa, is coming before Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengalis. That is why there is a dearth of Rupoli grains in the Bengal market now. Even with the high price, the taste of hilsa does not match. However, the fish-loving Bengalis are hopeful that the drought will end when the Upper Bengal Hilsa reaches the market.