Pakistan has discovered huge oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The announcement of the new reserve was made by Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Thursday. According to the report, the reserves are likely to produce 4,100 barrels of oil per day. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on this significant discovery, calling it a major achievement for Pakistan’s domestic energy sector. Shehbaz emphasized that prioritizing local discoveries would help save foreign exchange spent on petroleum imports.As per Pakistani newspaper Tribune report, the reserves will produce 4,100 barrels of oil per day along with 10.5 million cubic feet of gas daily. An official statement issued after the meeting said that the Prime Minister congratulated the nation on the major discovery and praised the concerned departments for their work.Earlier a discovery was made in December 2025 at the Baragzgi well. The report stated that OGDCL is expanding its shale gas program. The plan is to increase it from a single test well to five to six wells in 2026–27, with an expected production of 3 to 4 million standard cubic feet per day from each well. This program could eventually be expanded to more than 1,000 wells.