Parachute Advansed launches new TVC “Shine Bejhijhak” for Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil

Marico Limited’s premium hair nourishment brand, Parachute Advansed has launched a new campaign TVC for Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil titled ‘Shine Bejhijhak’. The brand through this TVC brings alive the role of hair in elevating one’s beauty and building a sense of confidence in moments where beauty plays an important role.

The film features a moment of vulnerability and self-doubt from the perspective of a young girl who wants to make her debut as a model. An insight that everyone can relate to. In this moment of vulnerability, she recognizes that her strength is her beautiful hair which can make her stand out and help her shine. With newfound confidence, she goes on to shine on the ramp.

Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil with its unique blend of coconut and jasmine extracts, penetrates up to 10 layers deep and nourishes hair from within thereby giving it a natural, healthy shine.

Somasree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said “When it comes to hair nourishment and beauty, Parachute Advansed has been the trusted ally for generations. Today’s girls are passionate about pushing boundaries and creating a mark for themselves in their chosen fields. However, there are these brief moments of self-doubt, just before their big moments. The film brings alive one such moment where the brand becomes her ally in a beauty context, giving her the confidence to stay ahead of the competition – thanks to her unparalleled, beautiful hair. We hope it inspires women to find that special something in themselves whenever they face self-doubt right before their big moments.”

Speaking on the creative conceptualization of this TVC, Rohit Devgun, ECD, Team WPP said, “Our film portrays a protagonist who confronts her self-doubts personified by her own reflection in the mirror. She overcomes her vulnerabilities by realising it’s her stunning, lustrous hair that will set her apart and goes on to win the beauty contest. While this has been portrayed in a beauty context, where we can have a meaningful impact, our goal is to inspire women to look within themselves to find that inspiration to feel confident in themselves and shine stronger even when facing self-doubt.”

With an empowering visual playout and a motivational storyline, Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil’s TVC will be released on TV & digital media in HSM, Maharashtra & WB followed by the brand’s YouTube page in Hindi.

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sfi8HroxASw