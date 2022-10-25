Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeInternationalParents of San Antonio teen shot in McDonald's parking lot say every...
International

Parents of San Antonio teen shot in McDonald’s parking lot say every day is a struggle

admin
By admin
0
52


The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in the parking lot of McDonald’s said the past three weeks have been a “horrific rollercoaster” as their son continues to fight for his life.

“He’s just mutilated and it hurts us to see our son that way,” Erik Cantu’s mother said at a news conference Tuesday.

His father said the situation is “very touch and go” and that Cantu recently developed pneumonia, which complicated his progress.

It was the first time Cantu’s parents have publicly spoken about the Oct. 2 shooting, when then-officer James Brennand opened fire on the teen. Brennand has since been fired from the force and charged with aggravated assault.

Police body camera footage of the incident showed that Cantu was in a maroon vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot when Brennand yanked the driver’s door open and ordered Cantu to get out.

Cantu was in the driver’s seat eating a hamburger, and a 17-year-old girl was in the passenger seat.

The teen put the car in reverse with the driver’s door still open and backed up. Capt. Alyssa Campos, the department’s training commander, said in a video statement that the door hit Brennand.

An officer opens the driver’s door and orders Erik Cantu out of the vehicle in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022.
An officer opens the driver’s door and orders Erik Cantu out of the vehicle in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 2.San Antonio Police Department

Brennand opened fire five times as the car reversed, the video showed. He fired five more shots as Cantu drove away. The teen was found about a block away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He has been in the hospital ever since and remains on life support.

“Erik is not our Erik,” his father said, adding that the teen underwent a tracheotomy and is on heavy medication. “As the doctors try to wean him off these things in the last few days, it doesn’t seem to counteract as the way we anticipated. Therefore, those little steps we see daily, we just keep going back.”

Cantu’s parents said they believe he was shot four times. His mother said that all of the bullets have been removed except one that remains lodged near his heart.

“They’re unable to get that out right now. It would do more harm than good,” she told reporters.

Police said that Brennand was called to McDonald’s on Blanco Road for an unrelated disturbance call and approached Cantu’s car because he believed it had evaded him the day before when he tried to conduct a traffic stop. Campos said Brennand thought the car was stolen, a claim the family denies.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, said Brennand racially profiled Cantu and “thought he had the right to just eviscerate the Constitution.” Partner attorney Paul Grinke said they plan on looking into policies and training at the San Antonio Police Department.

At the time of the shooting, Brennand had been on the force for seven months and was still on probation, a standard practice for San Antonio officers who graduated from the police academy less than a year ago. He was fired after the shooting, then arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on Oct. 11. He posted bond and was released.

“These incidents don’t start at the moment the trigger is pulled,” Grinke said. “They start back in the hiring process, in the training process, in the retention process and in the policies and procedures of each police department.”

Minyvonne Burke is a senior breaking news reporter for NBC News.



Source link

Previous articleByju’s Shuts Down Kerala Office, Asks Employees To Resign, May Lay Off 2,500 Staff: Report
Next articleCentral Govt Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike on This Date
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677