Parents relive their childhood days with their kids at Fun Fair organized by Acharya Tulsi Academy Orchids The International School

Orchids The International School (OIS) organized Fun Fair – Relive Your Childhood to celebrate Children’s Day in a unique way. More than 600 parents and children from across the city participated in the fun-filled carnival creating memorable moments together.

The event was open to all, and entry was free. The school recreated games from the 80s and 90s, taking the parents back to their childhood days. An exciting array of games, including Big Bouncy Castle, Balloon Darts, Ring Toss, Balloon Sculpture, Musical Chair, Lemon Spoon, and Magic Show were organized, providing a platform for the parents and children to bond and have fun together.

“This Children’s Day, we wanted to celebrate the inner child present in every one of us, even the parents. The FUN FAIR event across 32 schools was organized for parents to relive their childhood games with their kids. We are absolutely thrilled with the response we have received for Fun Fair across the branches. We hope to create more such occasions in the near future”, said Mandawi Verma, National Head – Marketing, Orchids The International School.

The mega event was held in 32 OIS branches across 10 cities.