Parents used to send their children to school and shoot porn films! The problem came from other parents – News18 Bangla

#London: A couple used to shoot adult videos or pornographic films in their own home. He used to send boys and girls to school and shoot pornographic pictures at home. They have made about লক্ষ 500,000 selling the video in the last few months. In Indian currency, the amount is about 5 crore rupees. Jess and Mike Miller, both from Southend on Sea in England, made money selling pornographic videos. But now they are facing various problems. Because many people do not like their earnings. Especially the parents of other students in their children’s school.

The couple from England said that they were not in this profession even a few days ago. Jess, 32, worked as a make-up artist, earning irregularly. Mike, 33, worked as a contract event management assistant at various events. By doing this, the couple earned about 2,000 pounds per month. And now they make at least হাজার 30,000 a month making pornographic videos. In Indian currency which is about 3 million rupees. They have made over লক্ষ 500,000 in the last few months making this video. With which the couple bought a Mercedes and a Fiat car. They also repaired their old house.

But recently the couple is facing a lot of problems. When they go to fetch their children from school, everyone stops working and looks at them, a buzz starts around them. At first they did not pay attention to this, but gradually their discomfort increased. Jess and Mike both got into trouble as a result. Jess, however, said that their children know that they are making pornographic videos for the sake of their profession. Jess’s first-party husband has no objection to the two children. One of them is 6 years old and the other is 11 years old. Jess says that even though the little boy is not old enough to understand this yet, they have given him some hints. Although the older child is 11 years old, he understands the hint and tells his mother that if they are good at it, then he is happy too!