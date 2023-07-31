Parimatch, is the world-leading betting company, announces a two-year title sponsorship with Jamaica Tallawahs, the representative team of Jamaica in the Caribbean Premier League of cricket. The Jamaica Tallawahs recently confirmed their Caribbean player retention ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The tournament starts on 16 August and the finals will take place on 24 September 2023. The matches will be held in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

Parimatch Announces Two-year Sponsorship Deal with Jamaica Tallawahs

Speaking on this new sponsorship deal, Parimatch spokesperson said, “We are glad to announce our sponsorship with Jamaica Tallawahs. The team is in great shape and we wish them the very best in the upcoming league.” Under the sponsorship deal, the Parimatch branding will be displayed throughout during the League matches to be held across five venues. The opening match will have host Saint Lucia Kings taking on defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia. Jamaica Tallawahs had earlier won against Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League 2022 by eight wickets.

“Jamaica Tallawahs welcome our new title sponsor Parimatch to family and CPL. We are excited to have Parimatch brand on our team kits,” stated Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller.

The Parimatch sponsorship is going to add renewed vigour and enthusiasm to the team just as the players are preparing for the League matches. Parimatch as a world brand stands for perfection and consistency, and this makes for a great opportunity to collaborate with Jamaica Tallawahs – a team which is known to perform its best always.

