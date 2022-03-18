People across India join the grandest celebration of the year as the mega blockbuster Sooryavanshi primes for World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema

Hit the siren, kyunki Zee Cinema par hogi dhamakedar entry saal ke sabse bade blockbuster ‘Sooryavanshi’ ki! The film that revived the big screens from a long slumber with a whopping 200 crores at the box office, the film that got families rejoicing at theatres – Sooryavanshi is all set to bring the same roar to your TV screens. This Holi, enjoy the grandest television event of the year with your friends and family with the World Television Premiere of the most awaited blockbuster of the year Sooryavanshi on Zee Cinema on 19th March at 8pm. The prelude to the premiere saw people across the length and breadth of the country celebrate the Sooryavanshi mania as their cities were transformed with one-of-a-kind themed activations to match the colossal hype for the film!

With an intent to spread joy, grandeur, and cheer, a tailored delicious experience for home towners will be offered by adding a masaledar twist to their local specialty food with some of the most famous food stalls across the country. Harping on the tagda punch of the special trio Indore’s globally recognized ‘Johny Hot Dog’, Bhopal’s super popular ‘Anand Namkeen’ and the iconic ‘Deena Chat Bhandar’ in Varanasi transformed their popular items like Hot Dog, Crispy Samosa and Tamatar Chat into a Sooryavanshi specials for their customers. If we’re celebrating with food, how can one leave out the famous ‘Parle Vada Pav Samrat’ from Mumbai, ‘Sharma ji ki Chai’ from Lucknow and ‘Thaggu ke Ladd’ from Kanpur, as the shopkeepers bring you the delectable Sooryavanshi special Vada Pav, Kadak Chai-Samosa combo, and Laddu, kyuki muh meetha karna toh banta hai! Embracing the very, many qualities of Rohit Shetty’s mighty cops, the visitors of the stalls are offered free taste to this Sooryavanshi special delicacies during this on-ground celebration.

But that’s not all, Sooryavanshi themed canters will be traveling to the streets of multiple cities engaging visitors with experiential activities and special gifts. This will be followed by #HoliWithSooryavanshiToli challenge on social media, where viewers will be asked to recreate the hook step of ‘Aila re Aila’ with their super fun toli tagging Zee Cinema to spread the joy further.

Directed by India’s designated action entertainer Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi manifests all the elements of a mega blockbuster film – a killer cast including megastar Akshay Kumar, the gorgeous Katrina Kaif, wittiest Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, Bajirao Singham aka Ajay Devgn followed by highly popular chartbusters such as ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ and ‘Aila Re Aila’ along with slick high combat action choreography. Overall, what makes Sooryavanshi the greatest family entertainer of all times is the captivating plot that includes the terrific trio – Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba fighting together against enemies of the Nation.

This high-octane action thriller runs at top gear when Mumbai city receives a terrorist threat, and an immediate defence is required. The responsibility is entrusted to our newest edition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe – DCP Veer Sooryavanshi. While Sooryavanshi tries to strike a balance between his personal life and duty to save the city, he is accompanied by two uber popular cops – Singham and Simmba who team up with Sooryavanshi to put up a fight of a lifetime.

This Holi, join the celebration of the biggest blockbuster of the year with the World Television Premiere of Sooryavanshi on Zee Cinema on 19th March at 8 pm!