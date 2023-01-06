Person in custody following Virginia elementary school shooting that left teacher injured
One person was arrested following a shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school that left a teacher injured, police and the Newport News school district said.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Richneck Elementary School.
No students were injured, the police department said in a statement just before 3 p.m. The female employee was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after suffering a gunshot wound, police Chief Steve Drew said.
Officers were at the school “within minutes” of getting a call about shots fired, the police chief said at a news conference. The shooting occurred in one location inside the building.
All of the students have since been moved to the gymnasium and are being reunited with their parents.
“The main thing right now is we got all these kids safe and the number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families,” Drew told reporters.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
House Speaker election, vote process explained in 3 charts
[ad_1] Kevin McCarthy isn’t the first person to be in this position.Of the more than 50 speakers of the House,...
Ex-USC official involved in ‘Varsity Blues’ scandal gets six months in prison
[ad_1] BOSTON — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of a...
Hollywood ‘nepo baby’ stars should adopt Allison Williams’ strategy
[ad_1] Since the term “nepo baby” — referring to stars whose parents are part of the entertainment industry — first...
DeSantis will seek to bring Disney’s special Florida district Reedy Creek under direct state control
[ad_1] Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will seek to bring Disney's special governing district under direct state control in a bid...
FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug that appears to slow disease
[ad_1] The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an Alzheimer’s drug shown in clinical trials to slow cognitive decline...
Trader Joe’s accused of harmful levels of lead and cadmium in some chocolate products
[ad_1] Trader Joe's is accused in a lawsuit of misleading and endangering shoppers by selling dark chocolate that contains harmful...
Average Rating