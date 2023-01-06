Person in custody following Virginia elementary school shooting that left teacher injured

One person was arrested following a shooting Friday at a Virginia elementary school that left a teacher injured, police and the Newport News school district said.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Richneck Elementary School.

No students were injured, the police department said in a statement just before 3 p.m. The female employee was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after suffering a gunshot wound, police Chief Steve Drew said.

Officers were at the school “within minutes” of getting a call about shots fired, the police chief said at a news conference. The shooting occurred in one location inside the building.

All of the students have since been moved to the gymnasium and are being reunited with their parents.

“The main thing right now is we got all these kids safe and the number one priority for me is to check on our victim at the hospital and get all these students back with their families,” Drew told reporters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.