Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person of interest, linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students, has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday.
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. PT, where it is expected they will reveal more details about the November murders that stunned the small college town.
The apprehension was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho, were killed on Nov. 13.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Jonathan Dienst is chief justice contributor for NBC News and chief investigative reporter for WNBC-TV in New York.
Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.
David K. Li and Erik Ortiz contributed.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Alfalfa sprouts recalled in 3 states due to potential salmonella contamination
[ad_1] A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states due to potential salmonella contamination as state health...
EPA issues new rule to strengthen water protections in the U.S.
[ad_1] The Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers on Friday announced a new definition of “waters of the...
Can you spot which image was created by A.I.?
[ad_1] By David Ingram, Justine Goode, and Anjali NairDec. 30, 2022 We were told to fear killer robots. But the...
California deputy killed by driver with violent history who was later killed in a shootout
[ad_1] JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a...
Trump’s tax returns released by House committee after years of legal battles
[ad_1] A House committee made public six years of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, the culmination of years...
Chinese fighter jet flies within feet of U.S. military plane
[ad_1] HONG KONG — A Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force aircraft that was conducting...
Average Rating