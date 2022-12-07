The unidentified victim of one of America’s oldest unsolved murders is expected to be named on Thursday in Philadelphia, raising hopes that the boy’s shocking 1950s slaying could someday be solved.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, her top deputies, the Philadelphia medical examiner and volunteer sleuths have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to reveal findings connected to the so-called “Boy in the Box” murder probe, officials said.

Depiction of the “Boy in the Box”. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

Remains of a badly beaten boy, believed to be between 3 and 7, were wrapped in a blanket and found in a cardboard box in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood on Feb. 25, 1957.

And for 65 years, not only has no one ever been held accountable for the slaying, there’s never been a name attached to the victim.

He’s simply been known as the “Boy in the Box.”

But that’s set to change Thursday when police are expected to name the victim, thanks to breakthroughs in DNA technology, officials said.

Generations of Philadelphia police have struggled with the case, which has also been the long-time fascination of volunteers with the Vidocq Society, a Philadelphia crime-solving club.

Members of the non-profit organization are former law enforcement personnel and forensic professionals who share an interest in unsolved crimes.

Vidocq co-founder and former Philadelphia police officer and FBI agent Bill Fleisher said he was overcome with emotion upon learning about developments in the case.

“I don’t cry much, but my wife and I cried the other night,” he told NBC Philadelphia after Philadelphia police told him they had identified the child.

The boy’s remains rest at Ivy Hill Cemetery with a headstone identifying him as “America’s Unknown Child.”

Years of investigation and two exhumations of the boy’s body yielded DNA samples.

The Vidoq Society linked Philadelphia police with one of its members, famed forensic genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick, and she used that DNA to develop a list of the boy’s possible relatives.

“I feed that to the police department and the police department runs those leads out … knocking on doors, talking to people,” Fleisher said.

Armed with a list of possible relatives, police dug through old case files and eventually learned the child’s identity and found his birth certificate, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Fitzpatrick and Fleisher are both scheduled to meet with reporters on Thursday.

The grave of the “boy in the box” in Philadelphia, on Dec. 1, 2022. Matt Rourke / AP

This break in the case has been a long time coming, especially to law enforcement veterans, who can only associate the comfortable residential neighborhood of northeast Philadelphia with this notorious unsolved murder.

“Every time I heard the word(s) Fox Chase, I didn’t think of Fox Chase, I saw that little boy’s picture,” Fleisher said.

It’s believed the boy is connected to a prominent family in Delaware County, a Philadelphia suburb.