PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners

PhonePe today announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that
enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a
simple and seamless settlement experience. The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App
and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.
The POS device, built on the Android platform, revolutionizes the checkout experience for businesses.
Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the
device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience. Its reliability and security are
top-notch, backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data. With
automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hassle-
free account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly
rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe.
The PhonePe POS device includes a superior touchscreen display, a powerful processor for rapid
response times, long battery life, a built-in printer allowing on-the-spot receipts printing, along with WiFi
and 4G connectivity via a sim-card.
Speaking on the announcement, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “The
PhonePe POS device, a one-stop solution, empowers our merchant partners to elevate the purchasing
experience for their consumers. It features a unified and cohesive interface that supports various modes
of payment, providing convenience and flexibility. By accepting credit and debit transactions, merchants
can expect an increase in their average ticket size, ultimately driving overall business growth. With
PhonePe’s extensive network of over 3.5 crore merchants nationwide, our goal is to expand this solution
pan India and deploy 150,000 devices by next year.
