PhonePe launches one-stop POS solution for merchant partners

PhonePe today announced the launch of its Point-of-sale (POS) device that

enables merchants to accept payments via Debit Cards, Credit Cards and UPI, providing them with a

simple and seamless settlement experience. The device comes preloaded with the PhonePe POS App

and supports transactions through tap/swipe/dip and interoperable dynamic QR codes.

The POS device, built on the Android platform, revolutionizes the checkout experience for businesses.

Whether customers are at the counter, table, delivery location, or anywhere with cellular coverage, the

device simplifies the entire process, elevating the customer experience. Its reliability and security are

top-notch, backed by the PCI-PTS 6 certification, safeguarding both merchant and consumer data. With

automatic batch closure and unified reconciliation, the device becomes a one-stop solution for hassle-

free account settlement, streamlining merchant operations. The device is offered at a nominal monthly

rental, and comes with world-class product quality and service from PhonePe.

The PhonePe POS device includes a superior touchscreen display, a powerful processor for rapid

response times, long battery life, a built-in printer allowing on-the-spot receipts printing, along with WiFi

and 4G connectivity via a sim-card.

Speaking on the announcement, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe said, “The

PhonePe POS device, a one-stop solution, empowers our merchant partners to elevate the purchasing

experience for their consumers. It features a unified and cohesive interface that supports various modes

of payment, providing convenience and flexibility. By accepting credit and debit transactions, merchants

can expect an increase in their average ticket size, ultimately driving overall business growth. With

PhonePe’s extensive network of over 3.5 crore merchants nationwide, our goal is to expand this solution

pan India and deploy 150,000 devices by next year.

