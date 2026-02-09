Home

News

Epstein Files: Photo of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk from wild dinner surfaces; Big trouble for British PM Starmer

The US Justice Department released approximately 3 million pages of documents on January 30.

This is the same dinner party that Jeffrey Epstein referred to as a ‘wild dinner.’ (Image: Department of Justice)

‘Wild dinner,’ as Epstein called it

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Musk asked Epstein when will he host the Wildest Party on his island

Epstein Files bring trouble for British PM Keir Starmer

Donald Trump’s name in Epstein files

A photo of Tesla owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has surfaced in the Epstein Files. The picture shows the two Silicon Valley tech giants having dinner together. Also visible in the photo are PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and former MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito. The photo is reportedly from 2015. According to media reports, this is the same dinner party that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein referred to as a “wild dinner.” Epstein emailed the photo to himself in August 2015 and had it framed and displayed in his New York apartment. The US Justice Department released approximately 3 million pages of documents on January 30. Following this, more than 15 high-ranking officials in 10 countries have been forced to resign, and more than 80 powerful individuals are under investigation.According to the Justice Department files, on August 2, 2015, Epstein emailed his friend Peter Attia, writing that he was having dinner that night with Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. Attia replied that it sounded like a great dinner.A few days later, on August 20, 2015, Epstein sent another email to billionaire Tom Pritzker, in which he described the dinner as “wild.”Elon Musk’s name has appeared in the Epstein Files before. In a 2012 email, Musk asked Epstein which day would be the “wildest party” on his island. This email was in response to a question from Epstein about the number of people attending the party on the island. The biggest upheaval following the Epstein revelations is in Europe. A wave of resignations has begun in about 10 countries. The most resignations occurred in Britain, where 3 officials had to step down. Former Ambassador Peter Mandelson, advisor Adam Perry, and PM Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney have resigned.The Epstein files controversy has also put British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government in a difficult position. The controversy surrounding the Epstein files has escalated to such an extent that his most trusted aide and Downing Street Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney, was forced to resign. McSweeney is accused of appointing Peter Mandelson, a supporter of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the British ambassador to the US. McSweeney admitted that the appointment was a mistake. McSweeney acknowledged that he was aware that Mandelson had continued to support Jeffrey Epstein even after his imprisonment. Mandelson is also accused of sharing sensitive market-related information with Epstein while serving as Britain’s Business Secretary.US President Donald Trump’s name appears more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files. The records mention 7-8 trips he took on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s. He is also included on the guest list for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. The investigation revealed that the sexual abuse network was not limited to the United States. Epstein created an organized trafficking network. To date, the names of wealthy individuals, politicians, and international figures from 15 countries have surfaced.