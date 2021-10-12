Plane Crash in California: The whole plane crashed at home in California! Horror video viral, watch …
Plane crash in #Santee, #California.pic.twitter.com/btP9TgyFVP
– G219_Lost (20 in20im) October 11, 2021
Earlier in 2019, a plane crashed on a house in California, USA. Five people were killed in the accident. Witnesses said the twin-engine Cessna 414 caught fire on the way. It crashed in the Yorba Linda area of California.
Read more: This house will revolve like Lattu, a man made his wife with love
And after today’s incident, a video of the plane crash has gone viral. The footage, which went viral, showed nothing about the wreckage. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on board. However, the administration said that the two killed people were the passengers of the plane. What locals are finding good in such a bad situation is that Santana High School was a short distance from where the plane crashed. With only two to three blocks away, the students at the school survived. The locals are safe in this.
Published by:Suman Biswas
First published: