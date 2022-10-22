Plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing everyone on board

A small plane crashed into the side of a New Hampshire home killing everyone on board, officials in the city of Keene said late Friday.

“There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The aircraft came down near the Keene Airport, the post said.

Scott Gauthier told NBC News affiliate NBC10 Boston that he heard a loud noise and he could feel the building shaking.

“The whole building shook and then my mother went out to check on what was going on and she started screaming, ‘get out of the house.'”

He added that by the time he got out “you could feel the flames off the building.”

Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney told the station that he did not have any information about the passengers and crew on board the aircraft, how many there were, or why the plane came down.

Aerial footage showed heavy smoke at 9 p.m., more than two hours after the crash was reported, the station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a separate statement a spokesman said the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra.