Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeInternationalPlane crashes into New Hampshire home killing everyone on board
International

Plane crashes into New Hampshire home killing everyone on board

admin
By admin
0
36



A small plane crashed into the side of a New Hampshire home killing everyone on board, officials in the city of Keene said late Friday.

“There were no injuries at the multifamily building. Unfortunately those on the plane have perished,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The aircraft came down near the Keene Airport, the post said.

Scott Gauthier told NBC News affiliate NBC10 Boston that he heard a loud noise and he could feel the building shaking.

“The whole building shook and then my mother went out to check on what was going on and she started screaming, ‘get out of the house.'”

He added that by the time he got out “you could feel the flames off the building.”

Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney told the station that he did not have any information about the passengers and crew on board the aircraft, how many there were, or why the plane came down.

Aerial footage showed heavy smoke at 9 p.m., more than two hours after the crash was reported, the station reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it would investigate the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

In a separate statement a spokesman said the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra. 



Source link

Previous articleAP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Oct 25
Next article10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677