PLATINUM GUILD INTERNATIONAL (PGI) INDIA AND SENCO GOLD & DIAMONDS UNVEIL THE ‘PLATINUM EVARA’S NOVA COLLECTION’: CELEBRATING WOMEN OF TODAY

Platinum Guild International (PGI)- India, in collaboration with Senco Gold & Diamonds, proudly introduces the Platinum Evara Nova Collection, a tribute to the modern woman embodying joy, abundance, and empowerment. With a legacy of over eight decades, Senco Gold & Diamonds India is known for its high-quality jewellery that blends craftsmanship, exquisite designs, and timeless elegance. With an emphasis on creativity and artistry, the new platinum jewellery collection offers a wide range of statement pieces that can be worn for various occasions as well as paired with a variety of outfits.

Reflecting the inherent attributes of platinum as a metal—clean lines, understated and timeless elegance, and classy sophistication, the Platinum Evara Nova Collection is designed to resonate with the dynamic spirit of today’s multi-faceted women. Crafted from 95% pure platinum, each piece in the collection showcases the versatility and beauty of platinum, complemented by exquisite diamonds and other precious stones, as well as touches of pink gold. With platinum’s naturally white luminous leading the design narrative, the collection exudes a sense of modernity and elegance.

The collection incorporates interesting themes including organic negative spaces, soft-layering and unique dimensions as well as elements like subtle and clean lines, scales and grooves, and curved shapes that instantly elevate the designs,resulting in one-of-a-kind & contemporary pieces.Among the highlights of the collection are the neckwear pieces, including the bi-metal chain necklacesthat are accentuated with pink gold accents as well as platinum adorned with diamonds, statement earrings featuring intricate designs and flexible bracelets designed for frequent wear.

Speaking on the collection, Suvankar Sen, CEO & MD, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “We are excited to be collaborating with PGI India to launch the all-new Platinum Evara Nova collection for women. The women of today are multi-faceted; they are pursuing their dreams, transitioning to their better selves, and manifesting their extraordinary potential as they embark upon their new journeys in the world. Inspired by their unabashed spirit and relentless strength, the collection is themed around the ‘New World, New Me’ ethos that celebrates, and captures the essence of these women. Through our expert craftsmanship, we have infused diamonds, precious stones as well as hints and accents of pink gold with a rare metal such as platinum to provide a modern look and feel to the collection. Through this collection, we aim to offer women versatile yet elevated platinum jewellery pieces that reflect their individuality and aspirations.”

Commenting on the launch, Vaishali Banerjee, MD, PGI India, stated,“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Senco Gold & Diamonds through the introduction of the Platinum Evara Nova Collection. This collection is a testament to our commitment to meeting the discerning tastes and preferences of modern women—bold, empowered, and unapologetically themselves. At PGI, we continuously seek new opportunities for platinum jewellery by exploring innovative design avenues. This collection represents our dedication to offering fresh and contemporary platinum jewellery pieces that resonate with our consumers’ aspirations and individuality.”

Priced from INR20K – 60K , the new Platinum Evara Nova Collection is now available at select Senco Gold & Diamonds stores nationwide. For more information, visit https://platinumevara.com/