PM Modi invited by Israel for official visit scheduled for….
PM Modi has reportedly been invited by Israel, the Israeli Embassy in India confirmed on Friday, although it didn’t give any additional details. Reports say Modi will be visiting the country in February. Responding to queries from The Hindu newspaper, an embassy spokesperson confirmed a dialogue was going on between the two countries. India-Israel relations have strengthened over the last few years with defence and trade deals being signed between the two countries.
