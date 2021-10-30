PM Modi Meets Pope Francis, Modi’s meeting with Pope Francis, – News18 Bangla

#Vatican: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Italy to attend the G20 summit. On the second day of the packed program, the Prime Minister (Pope Francis) met with the Prime Minister (PM Modi Meets Pope Francis). Narendra Modi has invited Pope Francis to visit India. They had a long face-to-face meeting in Vatican City on Saturday (PM Modi Meets Pope Francis). Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jayashankar. Their meeting was scheduled for 20 minutes. But that meeting lasted about an hour (PM Modi Meets Pope Francis).

Read more: Fighting in different countries has caused huge damage to the climate, the report said

After meeting the pope, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his experience by posting pictures on Twitter. He wrote, ‘A very nice meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss multiple issues with him. And I invited him to come to India. ‘ Sources said that Modi and the Pope have talked about various issues like news, climate and poverty alleviation. Earlier, Pope John Paul II visited India in 1999 when Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister. He reminded that by inviting the Pope during Modi’s time.

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) October 30, 2021

It is learned that the two also talked about Kovid 19. Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Italy at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. From there he will join the G20 conference. That’s where the global economy and global health will be discussed. Modi will then hold bilateral meetings with the President of France, the President of Indonesia and the Prime Minister of Singapore. At the end will also attend a cultural event.

Read more: Corona’s bloodshot eyes are red eyes again! The desperate administration made the ‘huge’ decision overnight …

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vatican City to meet Pope Francis He is accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/JZiMbXUtLN – ANI ()ANI) October 30, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Italian capital Rome yesterday to attend the G20 summit. Arriving in Rome, Modi tweeted and posted pictures there. He wrote in the caption, ‘I arrived in Rome to attend the G20 summit. The G20 is an important forum for discussing important issues. I am also looking forward to other events during my visit to Rome. ‘ After the G20 summit in Rome, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the COP-28 summit. The conference will discuss ways to determine strategies for tackling the challenges of climate change.