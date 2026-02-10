Home

News

PM Takaichi to meet President Trump as Japan signals to build stronger relations with US, advocates tough rules on…

According to the reports, the prime minister plans to double Japan’s defense spending. Takaichi has set a target of increasing the defense budget to 2 percent of GDP, doubling it from its 2022 level.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi

Here are some of the key details:

Takaichi’s first focus is on increasing Japan’s war-fighting capabilities

Takaichi aims to boost spending on weapons, and expanding arms sales.

She has promised that security and defense policies will be revised by December.

Takaichi wants to lift restrictions on arms exports and move Japan away from the principles adopted after World War II

She is pushing for a plan to establish a national intelligence agency to share intelligence with allies such as the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Preparations are underway to introduce a controversial anti-espionage law, which critics view as an attack on civil liberties.

Closeness with Trump

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Strict policies on immigration and foreign employment

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi’s ruling coalition, led by her Liberal Democratic Party, won the parliamentary election on Sunday and became the single-largest party. Now, the entire politics of Japan appears to be tilting towards the right after decades. This victory gives Takaichi strong political power, through which the rise of right-wing politics in Japan could now be witnessed. Experts are of the opinion that Takaichi could bring strong right-wing shifts in Japan’s security, immigration, social, and economic policies. They further add that this election will prove to be a clear turning point, steering Japanese politics decisively toward the right. It is important to note that this is one of the biggest victories for right-wing parties in Japan’s post-war history. The LDP won 316 out of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament, the House of Representatives, giving it a supermajority of more than two-thirds.Takaichi, in her new term, is reportedly ready to move in lockstep with US President Trump. According to the reports, the prime minister plans to double Japan’s defense spending. Takaichi has set a target of increasing the defense budget to 2 percent of GDP, doubling it from its 2022 level.The Japan Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Washington on March 19 to meet Trump at the White House. The US president announced the visit on social media while expressing support for the Japanese prime minister. It is expected that discussions between the two leaders will focus on defense spending and investment under the USD 550 billion package promised by Japan to Washington in October.Takaichi advocates tough rules on immigration and on hiring foreign workers. In January, her government tightened regulations for permanent residency and citizenship, along with measures to curb tax and social insurance evasion.