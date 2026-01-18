The annual report revealed that the power sector’s total liabilities surged to PKR 9.2 trillion, far exceeding assets of PKR 8.4 trillion.Islamabad: Pakistan’s power sector plunged deeper into financial turmoil during the last fiscal year, posting a negative equity of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 800 billion, as shrinking electricity demand, chronic theft and persistent under-recoveries eroded the financial base of distribution companies, according to an official performance review, as reported by The Express Tribune. According to The Express Tribune, the annual report revealed that the sector’s total liabilities surged to PKR 9.2 trillion, far exceeding assets of PKR 8.4 trillion. Officials attributed the widening gap to distribution company losses, electricity theft, costly re-pricing by generation firms, circular debt and a structurally flawed business model. To prevent a complete breakdown, the government injected more than PKR 1 trillion in subsidies during FY2024-25, including PKR 552 billion for distribution companies alone. Despite this massive fiscal support, six out of ten DISCOs remained loss-making, marking a troubling start to the first full fiscal year of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration. Only four distribution companies managed to return to profitability, collectively earning PKR 39 billion. Gujranwala Electric Power Company topped the list with PKR 13.6 billion, followed by Tribal Electricity Supply Company at PKR 9.4 billion, largely due to subsidy inflows. Faisalabad Electric Supply Company recorded PKR 9.6 billion after improving collections, while Multan Electric Power Company posted PKR 4.5 billion, although theft remains a concern.
