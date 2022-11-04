Friday, November 4, 2022
Powerball jackpot hits $1.6 billion — a world record

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has increased to $1.6 billion — a world record, according to lottery officials.

The prize has grown so large because the last time someone won the jackpot was Aug. 3, three months ago. When no one wins, the jackpot rolls over and increases.

Once again on Wednesday, no one matched all five numbers — 02-11-22-35-60 with the Powerball of 23.

The biggest prize ever won in the 30-year history of the game was the $1.586 billion jackpot won by people in three states in 2016. A $1.6 billion jackpot’s cash value is $782.4 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

People can purchase tickets for $2. They are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.



