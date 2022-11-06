Powerball jackpot rolls up to record $1.9 billion for Monday draw

The Powerball jackpot now stands at a record $1.9 billion when it rolled Saturday night, after no ticket matched all six drawn numbers — white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The record jackpot has narrowly edged out the previous high, a $1.586 billion prize won by three ticketholders in 2016.

The odds of any given ticket winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, and it’s those long odds that have led to three months without anyone matching all six balls.

“Like the rest of America, and the world, I think we’re all eager to find out when this historic jackpot will eventually be won,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director.

Despite there being no jackpot-winning ticket, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing.

Big winners include 16 tickets that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

Monday’s drawing will be the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.