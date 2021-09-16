Presenting the Forevermark Avaanti™ Jewellery Collection

De Beers Forevermark launches its latest jewellery collection. Forevermark Avaanti™ embodies a spirit of possibility, inspiring the wearer to realise their power and make a lasting statement every day.

Each piece in the Forevermark Avaanti™ jewellery collection sweeps around like a ripple, symbolising the start of something new. The thirty-six stand-out pieces all feature a rare De Beers Forevermark diamond in 0.10, 0.18 and 0.30 carats at their centre. Set in 18k yellow, white or rose gold, the clean, circular designs are also available with the added brilliance of pavé diamonds. Worn together or alone, these rings, earrings, pendants, and bracelets make a bold statement of confidence, adding verve to your style.

“The global Forevermark Avaanti™ collection has been crafted with rare and natural De Beers Forevermark diamonds. Each piece from the collection is like a personal representation of those who wear it and reminds them that they can bring about change with just a single ripple. To support the collection De Beers Forevermark introduced The Forevermark Avaanti™ campaign that is a reminder that if you believe in yourself and seize the day, you can be unstoppable.” Mr. Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India.

To accompany the launch of the jewellery collection De Beers Forevermark introduces its Forevermark Avaanti™ campaign. Driven by a single belief that what the future holds can unfold from a single ripple, the campaign stands as a powerful reminder that the moments we seize today can become the unstoppable momentum of tomorrow. Harnessing a unique visual style, the Forevermark Avaanti™ campaign; ‘The First Ripple’ celebrates the power of possibility and encourages women to unleash their own ripple on the world.

The campaign was brought to life by an all-female creative team, including award-winning director, Vicky Lawton and photographer Anya Holdstock. Together they realised the execution of the campaign’s inspirational film and striking photography.

Accelerating equal opportunities, and challenging gender stereotypes are values deeply rooted in everything De Beers Forevermark represents as a jewellery house. We live and breathe this belief in all we do, and the Forevermark Avaanti™ collection is no exception. It is fine jewellery designed to connect with the mindset of our consumer.

The Forevermark Avaanti™ collection is available for sale at all authorized De Beers Forevermark jewellers across the country. For further details, please visit: www.forevermark.com