President Murmu Addresses Indian Community in Belgrade, Says India on its Way to Become a Developed Nation by 2047

President Droupadi Murmu is on a state visit to Serbia where she spoke about India going through a phase of rapid and unprecedented change that is paving India’s way to become the world’s third largest economy before the end of this decade. Addressing the Indian community in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, President Murmu also said that new infrastructure is developing rapidly across India and the country is expected to become a developed nation by 2047.

She said early indications show that India’s sex ratio is in favour of women and cited the results of the Civil Services Examination, in which the top four positions were bagged by women. Noting that both India and Serbia are ancient lands, the President said that in the modern era, India’s relations with Serbia have been defined exclusively in the context of the Non-Aligned Movement. She also appreciated the sporting ties between the two countries and said that tennis player Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.

The official handle of the President tweeted, “Back home Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions. Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills.”

President Murmu who arrived from Suriname on Wednesday, was received at the airport by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic. At her arrival, President Murmu was also accorded with the Guard of Honour. She also paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Belgrade. Overall, this visit to Serbia is turning out to be a successful maiden visit by any Indian President, strengthening bilateral relations with the European country.

