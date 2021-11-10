Priyanka Chopra Wishes Malala Yousafzai: Malala Yousafzai tied the knot, Priyanka Chopra and other domestic and foreign stars greeted!

#Birmingham: Last Tuesday, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik. The newlyweds were congratulated by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other celebrities (Priyanka Chopra Wishes Malala Yousafzai).

We must not forget Malala Yousafzai? Priyanka Chopra Wishes Malala Yousafzai was shot dead by a Taliban gunman in her hometown of Pakistan in 2012 when she was just 15 years old. The whole world was aware of Malala’s adventure at that time. Malala, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2015 as the youngest person in the world, tied the knot this time. Malala Yousafzai shared this news with her fans on social media last Tuesday (Priyanka Chopra Wishes Malala Yousafzai).

Read more: Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai’s daughter secretly got married

The 24-year-old Malala’s permanent home is now in Britain. She and her husband had a family wedding in Birmingham.

In Malala’s words, “Today is a memorable day in my life. Asar and I are committed to sharing each other’s lives. “Malala also shared some wedding moments with her fans on Instagram. She wrote,” Your love and blessings are what we want in life. “

The newlyweds were warmly congratulated by various celebrities from home and abroad. Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulates Malala on her Instagram story for starting a new chapter in her life.

Read more: In the state of big employment, recruitment is going on in 5000 posts in the health department! Find out today …

Canadian blogger and talk show host Lilly Singh congratulates Malala. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, on the other hand, hailed Malala’s wedding as a “joyous moment”.

Although Malala was initially reluctant to speak openly about her husband or marriage, her fans on the Internet identified her as Asar Malik, the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Center.

Interestingly, in July of this year, Malala expressed her views on marriage in an interview with the British Vogue magazine, saying that she still does not understand the need for marriage in society. He himself is not sure whether to marry? According to Malala, if you need a partner in life, where is the value of marriage? In the end, Malala tied the knot with her life partner!