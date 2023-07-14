pTron expands its line of Smartwatch and TWS with new premium models

pTron, Made in India brand rapidly growing and leading maker known for its affordable digital lifestyle, audio and wearables accessories brand in India, has unveiled its latest product – Reflect Ace Smartwatch equipped with 1.85″ HD display with BT Calling, aims to cater to a wide range of consumers with varying budgets and wrist sizes. Boasting an innovative design and incorporating professional-grade features, the Reflect Ace is set to make a mark in the market The Zenbuds Evo, a set of truly wireless earbuds that offer advanced features, superior comfort, and exceptional sound quality, all at an irresistible price.

“Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO of pTron, said, “We are extremely excited to introduce two remarkable products to the market. Our Reflect Ace smartwatch offers unparalleled convenience and functionality at an affordable price, revolutionizing the wearable category. At pTron, we are deeply committed to empowering our customers, and the launch of this product is a testament to that dedication. Additionally, our pTron Zenbuds Evo true wireless earbuds deliver superior audio experiences with cutting-edge features like TruTalkTM AI-ENC Calls and Movie/Music Modes. We take pride in supporting the Make in India initiative while delivering world-class products to our valued customers”.

Reflect Ace Smartwatch

The epitome of technology and craftsmanship. Introducing our Made in India smartwatch with BT Calling and a stunning 1.85″ screen . Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, the display ensures optimal visibility, making it easier to navigate through the watch’s intuitive interface. With its IP68 rating, the smartwatch is also water-resistant, allowing users to wear it during various activities without any worries. In addition to its calling capabilities, Reflect Ace beyond just calling capabilities and incorporates a comprehensive suite of health trackers, enabling users to monitor and improve their well-being. From heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking, Reflect Ace provides valuable insights into your daily activities and health metrics. It also offers over 120 sports modes, catering to fitness enthusiasts who engage in a wide range of physical activities.

One of the standout features of Reflect Ace is its advanced Bluetooth calling functionality, allowing you to connect your smartphone to the smartwatch and conveniently answer calls from your wrist. Stay connected and never miss an important call, all while keeping your phone safely tucked away.

Designed for on-the-go entertainment and includes built-in games, providing users with a fun and engaging experience directly on their wrist. Whether you’re waiting for a meeting or taking a break, the Reflect Ace offers entertainment right at your fingertips.

Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds

The pTron Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds are the epitome of innovation and style. Featuring the advanced TruTalk AI-ENC Calls technology, these earbuds effectively reduce background noise, guaranteeing clear and uninterrupted communication no matter the surroundings. Experience enhanced audio and visual synchronization with the 45ms Movie/Music Modes, delivering an immersive entertainment experience.

Never worry about running out of power with the Zenbuds Evo’s impressive 32 hours of playtime. Whether it’s long commutes, intense workout sessions, or extended Netflix marathons, these earbuds have got you covered. The lightweight and snug-fit design ensures maximum comfort, allowing you to enjoy your music without any discomfort. The Zenbuds Evo comes with an electroplated Type-C fast charging case, making charging convenient and hassle-free. With just a few minutes of charging, you can enjoy hours of uninterrupted music playback. The earbuds also feature precise touch controls, allowing you to effortlessly switch tracks, adjust volume, and access your voice assistant.

Equipped with IPX5 water resistance, the Zenbuds Evo offers protection against sweat and light rain, making it the perfect companion for outdoor activities and workouts. Stay connected and in control with the integrated voice assistant, allowing you to manage tasks and get instant information with just a voice command.

Reflect Ace Specification Details Design & Display Stunning 1.85″ HD touchscreen display Connectivity Bluetooth V5.0 up to 10 meters Health Suite Heart Rate Monitor (HRM), SpO2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation), Blood Pressure & Menstrual Cycle Tracking Battery & Charging 3 hours charging time for up to 7 days of battery life Audio & Video Built-in microphone & speaker for Bluetooth calling Sports Modes 120+ sports modes for active fitness tracking Daily Activity Trackers Calorie Burnt Count, Step Count, Sedentary Reminder, Sleep Monitor, Distance Travelled Water Resistance IP68 rated for water resistance

pTron Zenbuds Evo Specification Details TruTalk AI-ENC Calls Yes Movie/Music Modes 45ms Playtime Up to 32 hours Design Lightweight and snug-fit Charging Case Electroplated Type-C fast charging Voice Assistant Yes Touch Control Precise and intuitive Water-Resistant IPX5

We are excited to announce that Reflect Ace will be available 10th July,23 at a special launch price of INR 1299/- and pTron Zenbuds Evo TWS Earbuds will be available on 11th July,23 at a special launch price of INR 899/-

About pTron:

pTron is a brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004. pTron, today, is aspiring to be a global brand pushing boundaries far and wide. Ramping up capacities, opening up new channels of business and reaching out to consumers in new geographies are all steps being taken to explore new horizons. pTron has sold more than 11 million units until FY22. Growing at the rate of 26% YoY, pTron aims to sell an additional 5 million units in FY23.

Website Link: pTron.in