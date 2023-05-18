pTron sets the summer vibe with the all-new Bassbuds Neo just at 899/

pTron, a leading player in the Indian consumer electronics market, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product – the Bassbuds NEO wireless earbuds. Designed to cater to the needs of the modern-day consumer, the Bassbuds NEO is priced at just 899/- making it one of the most affordable Made in India wireless earbuds in the market.

With cutting-edge TruTalk™ ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, the Bassbuds Neo provides crystal-clear calling and an immersive audio experience. No matter what you’re doing, the TruTalkTM ENC of Bassbuds Neo minimizes background noise, providing exceptional audio clarity. With a powerful 13mm dynamic driver, these earbuds deliver clear and powerful sound quality for a truly immersive audio experience.

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, for seamless connectivity with any smartphone, laptop, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices, the Bassbuds NEO is your go-to gadget for a falter-free calling and audio experience on the go. With just 10mins of charging, the earbuds offer up to 150 mins of playtime. Additionally, one can enjoy an extended playtime of 35 Hours with the portable and compact charging case that’s equipped with Type C Fast charging allowing interrupted access to music & calls.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO pTron said, “We are excited to launch the brightest addition to our Bassbuds line-up, the ‘Bassbuds NEO’. NEO is a testament to our commitment to providing affordable and innovative audio accessories to our fashion & tech-conscious young consumers. We are confident that customers will have an exceptional audio experience with the Bassbuds NEO, without breaking the bank.”

The Bassbuds NEO earbuds also come with touch controls, allowing you to easily control your music and call with a simple tap. The earbuds also support voice assistant integration, allowing users to easily access their favorite virtual assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The earbuds are also IPX5 rated, making them water-resistant, ensuring they can withstand sweat and rain.

The earbuds come in a compact charging case that fits easily into your pocket, making it perfect for everyday use.

The Bassbuds NEO earbuds are available in Black, Blue, and Grey colors and comes with a charging case, USB charging cable, and user manual. They are available on Amazon from 18th May, 12 am at a special launch price of INR 899/-.

With its advanced features, superior sound quality, and pocket-friendly design, the Bassbuds NEO will surely become a hit with consumers who demand the best.