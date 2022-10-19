Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that Russia would impose martial law in the four regions in Ukraine he illegally annexed last month, as his military struggles to maintain its grip on territory amid Ukrainian advances.

“Now we need to formalize this regime within the framework of Russian legislation. Therefore, I signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation,” Putin said on national television.

Speaking to his National Security Council, Putin announced the immediate declaration of martial law in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk, as well as the establishment of a new state coordination council aimed at fulfilling the objectives of his so-called special military operation.

The announcement follows an intense week of combat in Ukraine. Russian forces, in response to the bombing of a key bridge to Crimea, have launched waves of missile and “kamikaze” drone strikes across the Ukraine, taking lives in cities in villages and seriously damaging critical infrastructure such as power stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday night that Russia’s latest turn in strategy — the use of stand-off missiles and drones against infrastructure and other targets far from the front — has taken 30% of his nation’s power plants offline since the strikes began on Oct. 10. Russian officials have warned that more is come.

The war has reached a critical impasse. Ukrainian forces continue their advance on Russian positions in eastern Ukraine, particularly the critical city of Kherson. Local Russian-installed officials have begun to sound the alarm on a potential Russian retreat from the city, warning civilians that the time has come to abandon the city.

The Kremlin-appointed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, said that Ukrainian forces, supported by the West, would “start an offensive” against the city in the near future.

“I ask you to take my words seriously, and to understand them as meaning as prompt an evacuation as possible,” he said in a video message addressed to Kherson residents Wednesday.

Stremousov’s message follows Tuesday night’s appearance on state television of Russia’s new general in charge of what the Kremlin still insists on calling its “special military operation” in Ukraine. It is rare for a Russian general in any situation, let alone one at the helm of the nation’s largest military action since the Second World War, to give an interview.

Gen. Sergei Surovikin, who some have credited with masterminding Russia’s new strategy of bombing Ukraine into submission, signaled to the public that the situation for Russian forces in Kherson was on shaky ground — but that no matter what happens, military leadership was taking measures to ensure the safety of civilians in the region.

“Our further plans and actions regarding the city of Kherson will depend on the unfolding military and tactical situation. I repeat — it is already very difficult [the situation] today,” Surovikin said. “We will act consciously, in a timely fashion, and will not rule out taking the most difficult decisions.”

Some interpreted Surovikin’s remarks as preparing for a Russian retreat from Kherson, a city that has become a critical focal point in the war. Ukrainian victory in Kherson would potentially bring Crimea within striking distance of Ukraine’s long-range weapons — a situation that would drastically raise the perceived stakes for Putin.